Brown scores 41 in EKU's 79-71 loss to Western Kentucky

Charles Bassey had 18 points as Western Kentucky beat Eastern Kentucky 79-71 on Friday night.

Carson Williams had 15 points for Western Kentucky (3-0). Jordan Rawls added 14 points. Josh Anderson had 11 points for the visitors.

Jomaru Brown scored a career-high 41 points for the Colonels (2-2). It was the most points scored by a Colonel since Lavoris Jerry notched 41 against Eastern Illinois on Feb. 24, 2001.

Western Kentucky plays Campbellsville at home on Monday. Eastern Kentucky plays Alice Lloyd College at home on Tuesday.