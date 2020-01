Sophomore guard Jomaru Brown scored a game-high 37 points to lead Eastern Kentucky past Tennessee State 92-88 Saturday night.

Brown was 18-19 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Former Scott County star Michael Moreno added 15 points and a team-high seven rebounds in the win.

The Colonels (7-12, 4-2) visit Jacksonville State and Tennessee Tech next week.