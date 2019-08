Bryan Station broke into the win column on Friday with the 27-0 shutout at West Jessamine.

The Defenders (1-1) led 7-0 at halftime, then scored on a 42-yard pass from Dadrien Taylor to Amodeus Taylor in the third quarter, to take a 14-0 lead.

Amadeus Taylor turned a pitch into a 19-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, giving the Defenders a 21-0 lead.

Jacob Jackson topped off the Bryan Station scoring with :17 left, going 29 yards for a touchdown.