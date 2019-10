Bryan Station kept Madison Central winless in the district with the 23-7 win in Richmond on Friday.

Central (1-8) scored its only touchdown on an Edren Sweat run in the first quarter.

Bryan Station (3-6) was led by Damin Green’s 151 all-purpose yards, which included a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Green also took a Terik Mulder pass 30 yards for another score.