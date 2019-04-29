Bryan Station's Eric Shelton inducted into KHSAA Hall of Fame

Saturday night, the pride of Bryan Station High School and two-time Class 4A Player of the Year Eric Shelton was inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame.

Shelton rushed for nearly 5,000 yards and 59 touchdowns for the Defenders before starring at Louisville and he feels honored to take his place in the Hall of Fame.

"It feels incredible the fact that the voters thought I had done enough in my high school career to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, said Shelton. "It was a humbling experience, a blessing and I am thankful for those people and all the people that helped me along the way."