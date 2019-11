Mercer Co. saw its season end on Friday in the first round of the 3A playoffs. The Titans lost at home to Christian Academy-Louisville, 34-14.

The Titans (8-3) fell behind 27-7 when CAL quarterback Anthony Sabotino hit Luke Leeper on a 32-yard scoring play.

Mercer Co. cut the lead to 27-14 when Titans’ quarterback Kaelin Drakeford broke a tackle and sprinted in for a 56-yard score.