CBS to re-broadcast past NCAA Tournament games, including 1992 Kentucky-Duke thriller

Basketball fans will have another opportunity to watch past NCAA Tournament games, including the 1992 Kentucky-Duke regional finals.
The games will air on WKYT tomorrow and Sunday, beginning at noon.
Saturday, March 21:
NCAA Basketball National Championship: 1982 UNC vs. Georgetown
12:00n-2:00pm cnyt/9:00-11:00am cpt
NCAA Basketball National Championship: 1983 NC State vs. Houston
2:00-4:00pm cnyt/11:00am-1:00pm cpt
NCAA Basketball Regional Finals: 1992 Duke vs. Kentucky
4:00-6:00pm cnyt/1:00-3:00pm cpt
Sunday, March 22:
NCAA Basketball National Championship: 2008 Memphis vs. Kansas
12:00n-2:00pm cnyt/9:00-11:00am cpt
NCAA Basketball National Championship: 2019 Texas Tech vs. Virginia
2:00-4:00pm cnyt/11:00am-1:00pm cpt
NCAA Basketball National Championship: 2016 Villanova vs. UNC
4:00-6:00pm cnyt/1:00-3:00pm cpt