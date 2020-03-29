Calipari: Five Wildcats will enter the NBA Draft

Kentucky coach John Calipari said on Saturday five Wildcats will enter the NBA Draft.

Calipari made the announcement during his appearance on the SEC Network's "SEC House Party," with Laura Rutledge, Alyssa Lang, Marcus Spears and Tim Tebow.

"What they did before they left, I had individual meetings with each player and I had the staff in there. I wanted everybody to hear it together individually with players but with my staff," Calipari said on the show.

"We just did a Zoom call yesterday with my entire team to try to keep touching base with them, but the reality of it was five of them have put their name in the draft."

The UK coach didn't say who the five players are. Junior Nick Richards, sophomores Ashton Hagans, EJ Montgomery and Immanuel Quickley, along with Tyrese Maxey are thought to be the five who will go through the draft process.

"We're trying to figure out how with the draft moving, will they have the ability to come back to college at a later date than normal," Calipari said. "I'm even saying, 'What if they go through the draft and don't get drafted?'"

"This is uncertain times right now. The NBA doesn't know when they're going to have a draft," Calipari added.