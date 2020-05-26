Calipari anxious to get his team on campus

Kentucky coach John Calipari is anxious to get his team on campus. During his weekly "Coffee with Cal" Facebook show, the coach said he hopes to get the Wildcats all together shortly after June 8, the date the Southeastern Conference says football and basketball players can return to campus.

"The reality of it is, I kind of want them back, but just be together," Calipari said. "None of us know a month from now how it may change for the better. We just don't know."

Speaking with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Calipari said he liked the idea of keeping his players isolated in a small area on campus.

"Practice facility, our lodge, where just our kids live, each in their own room, we'd be in a pretty good bubble," Calipari told Tomlin. "We have a great hospital there if anything were to happen, probably better for them than having to go to an emergency room. We've got a nationally renowned hospital that's one of the best in the world right there. But I still have to talk to the parents and let them know. We're going to test when they come back. We're going to know where things are."

Calipari said his players would likely spend their first several days on campus with doctors and medical staff before any conditioning drills.

The coach and his players have been staying in contact by using videoconferencing technology. Calipari said they're watching video tape and are being forced to talk more about mental toughness, physical readiness and diet earlier than usual.

