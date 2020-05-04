Calipari casts doubt on UK-Michigan matchup in London

The Kentucky-Michigan basketball matchup set for December remains in jeopardy.

The game, part of the London Showcase, is still scheduled. But on Monday, UK coach John Calipari cast doubt on the event.

During his weekly Facebook conversation, "Coffee with Cal, the coach cited travel issues.

"We're going to be hamstrung on the travel," Calipari said.

"We're trying to figure out if that's going to be able to happen," Calipari told guest Larry Fitzgerald, an All-Pro wide receiver with the Arizona Cardinals. "We're walking through that right now."

The game is scheduled for Dec. 6 as part of a college basketball doubleheader at the O2 Arena in London.

The NFL, however, announced on Monday that it was cancelling all games scheduled outside the United States, which includes games in London and Mexico City.

