With UK’s 80-76 win over Ole Miss on Tuesday night, John Calipari earned his 300th win as the Wildcats’ coach.

Calipari now is 300-69 at Kentucky, becoming the fourth-fastest coach in NCAA Division 1 history to win 300 games at a school. Bill Self reached No. 300 in 358 games at Kansas. Claire Bee won 300 in 359 games at Long Island. Adolph Rupp hit 300 in his 366th game at UK.

Calipari’s all-time record is 745-200. He is 15-4 at UK in games against Ole Miss.