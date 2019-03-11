Calipari named semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

Already one of just two coaches to win the Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year three times, John Calipari is looking to become the first four-time winner of the award with the his inclusion on Monday’s semifinalists list.

Calipari is one of 11 coaches up for the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s top coaching honor. Calipari (1998, 2008, 2015) is tied with Duke’s Mike Kzryzewski (1989, 1992, 1999) for the most Naismith honors.

Four finalists will be announced on March 20, at which point fans can support their favorite coach by visiting NaismithTrophy.com/vote. Voting will take place March 22 through April 3 with the fan vote accounting for five percent of the overall final vote.

The winner will be awarded at the Naismith Awards Brunch during the Final Four in Minneapolis.

