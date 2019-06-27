Calipari squashes talk of rekindling UK-IU series

Any hope UK fans have of their Wildcats rekindling the series with Indiana was shot down on Thursday by John Calipari.

“Our schedule is so locked in,” Calipari said on the summer SEC Teleconference. “I’m not sure, in the next four to five years, even talking about it, does anything.”

“Our stuff is pretty well loaded, “Calipari said. “I don’t see it happening anytime in the near future.”

Calipari said UK presented a scenario to Indiana where the two teams would play a pair of games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“They turned that down,” Calipari said. “At that point, it was like, we’re moving on, because I can’t present anything any better.”

Calipari was asked about a reluctance to play the Hoosiers in a home-and-home series.

“We have enough home and homes now,” the coach said.

The last time Kentucky and Indiana played each other was on March 19, 2016 in the NCAA East Regional in Des Moines. The Hoosiers knocked the Cats out of the tournament, winning 73-67.

UK last played Indiana in a regular season game on Dec. 12, 2011, losing to the Hoosiers in Bloomington, 73-72. Kentucky was ranked No. 1 going into that game.

