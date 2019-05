UK coach John Calipari on Thursday announced he will host a father/daughter camp in Lexington.

The inaugural John Calipari Father/Daughter Camp will take place June 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Joe Craft Center and Memorial Coliseum. The cost of the camp is $99 per person.

Calipari said the camp will include lunch, a camp t-shirt, two sessions of instruction and competition, and photo/autograph opportunities with UK staff and players.