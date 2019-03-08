Campbell Co. knocks out Walton-Verona, 49-42

Campbell Co., which ended John Hardin’s undefeated season in the Boys’ Sweet 16 opening round, is moving on the state semifinals with a 49-42 win over Walton-Verona on Friday.

Walton-Verona was making its first state tournament appearance since 1942.

Campbell Co. was led by Reid Jolly, who finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Tanner Lawrence added 12 points for the Camels.

Campbell Co. will face the winner of Ashland and Trinity, in Saturday’s first semifinal at 7:30 p.m.

