Hard-throwing Luke Stevenson shut down Harrison Co. on Saturday, 7-1, and Campbell Co. advanced in the 10th Region baseball tournament.

Campbell Co. (20-16) scored four in the first inning off Harrison Co. (30-9) starter Andrew Day.

The Thorobreds lone run came in the sixth on a bloop RBI single by Gunnar Cole.

Stevenson went the distance for the Camels, striking out six and allowing just four hits.