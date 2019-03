John Hardin's perfect 35-0 record was spoiled by Campbell County Wednesday night in the opening round of the Boys Sweet Sixteen. The Camels edged the Bulldogs 61-60 in Rupp Arena.

Reid Jolly had a big night for Campbell County, scoring a game-high 30 points to go with 10 rebounds. Tanner Lawrence chipped in 17 points.

John Hardin's Alex Matthews scored a team-high 15 points.

Campbell County advances to Friday's quarterfinal to face Walton Verona at 12 p.m.