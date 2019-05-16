Catholic's Morris receives Tommy Bell Award

Lexington Catholic’s Dominique Morris is this year’s winner of the Tommy Bell Award, given annually by the Lexington Rotary to the city’s most outstanding student-athlete.

Morris played soccer for the Knights and was part of a state finalist team.

Morris is a member of the KHSAA academic all-state first-team and the Knights Challenge Cup all-tournament team.

“I didn't think that so many people would recognize me as having this honor,” Morris said. “Seeing everybody who came before me who won this award, I'm very humbled to be a part of the long list of recipients.”

Morris was president of the Lexington Catholic diversity club and was involved in the school’s student government. She is a graduate of the Lexington Leadership Youth Program and the Governor’s Scholars program.

Morris will attend Columbia University this fall, where she plans to major in mechanical engineering.

“I don’t think people appreciate the time they have to focus on what they really need to do, whether it be academics or athletics,” Morris said. “To be able to succeed in both of these fields of my life, it’s taken a lot of work.”

Tommy Bell was a lifelong resident of Lexington. An attorney, Bell made a name for himself as a basketball and football official. Bell spent 15 seasons as an NFL referee.

