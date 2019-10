Underdog Kentucky, led by a stout defensive effort, held Georgia scoreless in the first half.

Georgia rushed for 95 yards, but didn’t cross midfield the entire first half. It’s the first time since 2011 that UK shut out an SEC opponent in the first half.

Lynn Bowden, Jr. started at quarterback for the Wildcats, who had zero passing yards in the half.

Georgia entered the game a 25-point favorite.