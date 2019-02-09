Cats are a projected No. 2 seed in bracket preview

CBS and the NCAA revealed the March Madness Bracket Preview and Kentucky is a No. 2 seed. The Wildcats are projected to play in the Midwest Region in Kansas City.

Duke is the projected overall No. 1 seed. The Blue Devils are projected to play their first round games in Washington D.C.

Tennessee is a No. 1 seed, projected to play in Louisville. Virginia and Gonzaga are the other No. 1 seeds. The Cavaliers are the top seed in the Midwest.

The other No. 2 seeds are North Carolina, Michigan and Michigan State.

