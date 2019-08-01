Cats check in at No. 31 in first Coaches Poll

The first college football poll of the year is out and Kentucky checks in at No. 31.

On Thursday, the 2019 preseason Coaches Poll was released. The Wildcats received 79 votes.

Defending national champion Clemson is No. 1, the first time the Tigers are the top-rated team in the preseason Coaches Poll.

1. Clemson (59)

2. Alabama (6)

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Texas A&M

12. Washington

13. Oregon

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Auburn

T17. Wisconsin

T17. UCF

19. Iowa

20. Michigan State

21. Washington State

22. Syracuse

23. Stanford

24. Iowa State

25. Northwestern

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 152; Boise State 118; Mississippi State 111; Miami (FL) 94; Army 91; Kentucky 79; Virginia Tech 64; TCU 63; USC 47; Utah State 32; Fresno State 32; Virginia 30; Cincinnati 25; West Virginia 24; Memphis 24; Oklahoma State 20; South Carolina 15; NC State 12; Duke 10; Boston College 5; Florida State 4; Baylor 4; Appalachian State 4; North Texas 3; Houston 3; UCLA 2; Temple 2; Arizona State 2; Troy 1; Tennessee 1; Ole Miss 1; Minnesota 1.

