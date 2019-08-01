Cats check in at No. 31 in first Coaches Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first college football poll of the year is out and Kentucky checks in at No. 31.
On Thursday, the 2019 preseason Coaches Poll was released. The Wildcats received 79 votes.
Defending national champion Clemson is No. 1, the first time the Tigers are the top-rated team in the preseason Coaches Poll.
1. Clemson (59)
2. Alabama (6)
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Texas A&M
12. Washington
13. Oregon
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Auburn
T17. Wisconsin
T17. UCF
19. Iowa
20. Michigan State
21. Washington State
22. Syracuse
23. Stanford
24. Iowa State
25. Northwestern
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 152; Boise State 118; Mississippi State 111; Miami (FL) 94; Army 91; Kentucky 79; Virginia Tech 64; TCU 63; USC 47; Utah State 32; Fresno State 32; Virginia 30; Cincinnati 25; West Virginia 24; Memphis 24; Oklahoma State 20; South Carolina 15; NC State 12; Duke 10; Boston College 5; Florida State 4; Baylor 4; Appalachian State 4; North Texas 3; Houston 3; UCLA 2; Temple 2; Arizona State 2; Troy 1; Tennessee 1; Ole Miss 1; Minnesota 1.