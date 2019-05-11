Cats fall at South Carolina, drop series to Gamecocks

South Carolina blew open a tight game with a five-run seventh inning, handing Kentucky its second loss in two days, 11-3.

With the win, South Carolina clinches the series over the Wildcats. It’s the Gamecocks first league series win of the year.

UK grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Coltyn Kessler’s sinking liner to center field fell in for a hit, scoring Ryan Johnson.

The Gamecocks scored two in the third, only to see the Wildcats regain the lead in the fifth. Elliott Curtis singled through the right side of the infield, driving home Dalton Reed and Alex Rodriguez, to give the Cats a 3-2 lead.

South Carolina scored three in the sixth, then followed with the big seventh inning.

Both South Carolina and Kentucky are battling Alabama for the 12th and final spot in the upcoming SEC Tournament. All three teams were 6-19 in league play heading into Saturday’s games.

South Carolina and Kentucky play the final game of the series on Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m.

The Wildcats face No. 2 Vanderbilt in the regular season finale next week at Kentucky Proud Park, beginning Thursday.

