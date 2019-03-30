Cats fall in extra innings to Georgia, 10-8

On a day when they honored one of their own, the Kentucky baseball Wildcats dropped a 10-inning game to Georgia, 10-8, on Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park.

The No. 4 Bulldogs pushed five runs across in the first inning. UK clawed back to tie the game at eight when Jaren Shelby homered in the eighth inning.

Shelby, Ryan Shinn and Coltyn Kessler homered for the Cats.

During the third inning, UK honored former Wildcat pitcher Jon Hooker by dedicating the bullpen in right field. “The Hook,” as it is now known, was named after Hooker, who died on Comair flight 5191 in 2006.

