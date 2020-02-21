Cats pick up 7-3 win in series opener against Appy State

Kentucky won its 24th consecutive game over a non-Power Five conference opponent on Friday, knocking off Appalachian State, 7-3, in the first game of a three-game series.

Somerset native Trae Harmon hit his second home run of the season in the fourth inning to get the Wildcats (2-3) on the board first.

T.J. Collett went 2-for-3, including a solo home run, scored two runs and drove in two runs.

Junior Jimmy Ramsey pitched 5.1 innings to earn his first win of the season.

UK and Appy State play game two on Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park at 1 p.m.

