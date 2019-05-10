Cats open SEC Tourney with run-rule win over Ole Miss

SEC Player of the Year Abbey Cheek hit her 20th home run of the season to help lead the Kentucky Wildcats to an 8-0 win over Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament on Friday.

The run-rule win was UK’s 13th of the season and now the Cats face top seed Alabama later Friday night in the semifinals.

Cheek opened the scoring with her two-run bomb in the bottom of the first.

Kentucky scored six runs in the third inning, which took more than a half hour to complete.

Autumn Humes picked up the complete-game shutout for the 4th-seeded Cats.

