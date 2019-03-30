Cats pay tribute to former player, dedicate bullpen as "The Hook"

The Kentucky baseball program paid tribute to one of its own on Saturday morning, dedicating the Wildcats’ bullpen at the new Kentucky Proud Park to former player Jon Hooker.

“The Hook,” as the bullpen is now known, was named after the former North Laurel and UK right-hander.

”When they called me about it, I was just like, I couldn't believe it,” Kim Hooker-Grant, Jon’s mother said. “Out of all the amazing people that have played here, and all the things they've done, they chose him for this. It's a blessing to all of us. We're just so honored. It's amazing.”

Hooker and his wife, Scarlett, had been married the previous night and were flying out of Lexington on their honeymoon, when the plane went down. 48 passengers and a pilot were killed, including the Hookers.

“He’d be extremely proud,” Hooker’s brother Adam said. “He loved UK baseball and UK everything. Just to think that his name is on a plaque and the bullpen is named after him, it’s an amazing honor. I know he’d love to have been here to see this stadium. It’s an exciting day for us as a family.”

Hooker played at Kentucky from 1998-2001.

