Cats to host Northern Illinois at Kroger Field in 2022

Northern Illinois football announced on Thursday it will play at Kentucky in 2022.

The Huskies will meet the Wildcats at Kroger Field on Sept. 24, 2022. It will mark the first time these two schools have met.

Northern Illinois athletic director Sean T. Frazier said playing teams like Kentucky is part of the school’s scheduling plan to enhance the Huskies’ program.

“Making sure that we play the likes of Notre Dame, Kentucky, etc. so that, at the end of the year, we're in those conversations for a January 1 or an Access Bowl bid. I think to get there you must schedule strategically not just for year 2019 but for year 2025.”

