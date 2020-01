Legendary broadcaster Cawood Ledford has been voted into the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame.

Ledford was the 39-year "voice" of the University of Kentucky Wildcats, calling Wildcats' basketball and football games on a network that stretched beyond the borders of the Commonwealth. Ledford also called play-by-play on the national broadcast of the NCAA Men's Final Four on the CBS Radio Network, as well as several Kentucky Derbies. Ledford died in 2001.