Central Hardin scored in every single inning and Kaci Goedde pitched a perfect game to send the Lady Bruins to a 12-0 win in six innings in the state quarterfinals.

The Bruins will face Warren East Saturday at 2:45 at John Cropp Stadium.

Kaylee Bruener struck out four batters for the LadyCats. This was Pendleton County's first-ever trip to the state tournament.