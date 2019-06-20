Charlotte Hornets select PJ Washington with 12th pick

PJ Washington is the first Kentucky Wildcat selected in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Charlotte Hornets chose the Kentucky forward with the 12th overall pick.

Washington led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Washington is joined in New York for draft night by Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson. Both are expected to be first round picks.

PJ Washington joins a Hornets team with two former Wildcats, Malik Monk and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.