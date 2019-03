Kentucky third baseman Abbey Cheek belted her eighth home run of the season on Saturday to become the school’s all-time leader in that category.

Cheek’s bomb to right gives her 49 for her career and breaks the previous record held by Brittany Cervantes.

Despite Cheek’s efforts, Missouri beats the Cats, 11-8 to win the series.

Earlier this season, Cheek broke the UK career record for RBI.