Cheek named NPF Rookie of the Year

Abbey Cheek, UK’s record-setting alum, won the National Pro Fastpitch Rookie of the Year award, as well as the league’s batting title winner, it was announced on Wednesday.

Cheek, led her Chicago Bandits to the NPF regular season title, hitting a league-high .378. Her slugging percentage of .712 was second in the NPF and she Cheek was second with 28 RBI.

While at UK, Cheek set a school record for home runs and was named the 2019 National Fastpitch Cooaches’ Association National Player of the Year. Cheek was also named SEC Player of the Year and a first-team All-American.

