Down 6-0 in the third, Kentucky rallied all the way back to beat Mississippi State 9-8 Saturday afternoon to extend its winning streak to ten games.

The Wildcats (19-7, 5-0) scored three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to capture the series against the Bulldogs. Abbey Cheek hit her sixth homer of the season in this game.

The weekend series concludes in Lexington on Sunday at 12:00.