Chris Westry making most of opportunity with Dallas

Chris Westry is among the Kentucky players that went undrafted in 2019, but he is making the best of his opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys.

At 6-4 with a 40-yard dash of 4.31, Dallas quickly snatched up the rookie from Orange Park, Florida. He's been described as a ball of clay and a freak athlete they hope they can mold into a playmaker. We also know he is durable, but what else can he bring to the table.

"I am trying to bring a little bit of everything," said Westry. "Charisma, enthusiasm, energy. That is what I am trying to bring. That is what I am trying to bring really."