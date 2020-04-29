Churchill Downs to reopen stables, race without spectators

Churchill Downs will open stables at the track and training center in phases starting May 11 before races are run during its spring meet without spectators.

The historic track postponed the Kentucky Derby last month from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the opening of its stables have been delayed several times.

Churchill Downs said Kentucky state officials approved opening the stables under strict guidelines to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Racing will be spectator-free until government officials approve their return.