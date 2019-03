Down 33-22 in the second half, Clark County stormed all the way back to beat Scott 59-53 to advance to Tuesday night's 10th Region Championship.

Kennedy Igo led all scorers with 25 points, including five triples, and eighth grader Brianna Byars added eleven points.

The Lady Cardinals will face Harrison County Tuesday night at 7:00 at Montgomery County High School. Clark County is gunning for its third straight region crown.