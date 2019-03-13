Clark County holds off Mercy 65-64 in Sweet 16 thriller

Three Cardinals finished in double figures and Clark County held off a furious Mercy rally to beat the Jaguars 65-64 Wednesday night in the Girls' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.

Clark County will face Ryle Friday at 1:30 in the Sweet 16 quarterfinals.

Kennedy Igo led the Lady Cardinals with 14 points, Shelbi Wilson and Brianna Byars each poured in 12 points and after not scoring in the first half, Hayley Harrison scored nine points.

Hope Sivori scored 29 points for Mercy and hit six triples.