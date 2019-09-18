Clark County's Azariah Israel named Athlete of the Week

"I didn't expect the game to go the way it did, but I'm glad it went that way," said Clark County running back Azariah Israel.

Israel put up video game-like numbers in Friday's win over Montgomery County. The junior tailback carried the ball 11 times for 346 yards and six touchdowns. That's an average of 31 yards per carry.

"It was an experience because the offensive line just did great," Israel said. "There were holes open. Most of my runs I went untouched every play. It was great."

Montgomery County had no answer for the 5-foot-10 highlight reel, but which touchdown was his favorite?

"It was a pitch the offensive line had called, and they chose the play, and they pitched it out to me," said Israel. "My wide receiver Dawson Gay was blocking, and I just stiff-armed the guy down and took it to the endzone."

Israel performance led the Cardinals to a 42-22 win over their rival. A team they lost to the past two seasons.

"We were all very excited to get the win," said Israel. "After two years of losing to them, we just had to change everything up."

Just three games into the season, Israel already has 617 rushing yards on 50 attempts, and that has him raising the bar on his own goals he set for himself.

"After this game, I'm on the verge of 2,000 yards," said Israel. "So I'm hoping to get to that, and I'm also on the verge of 30 touchdowns if I continue keeping up my touchdowns, but I set high goals for myself and hopefully district player of the year."

