Clark advances to 10th Region title game; Bourbon falls to Campbell Co.

George Rogers Clark is one win shy of capturing its fourth-straight 10th Region girls' championship, thanks to a 47-44 win over Bishop Brossart on Friday.

The Cards held a double-digit lead for much of the second half, but had to withstand a furious Brossart rally in the 2020 10th Region semifinals.

"They can't all be pretty,” Clark Co. coach Robbie Graham said.

“The bottom line is we got more points than they did and we're advancing. They're a tough team. I'm proud of our girls. We just grind it out. Tough hard-nosed plays. Third quarter we kept it on our defense. Kept getting stops. Kept getting rebounds. They threw a haymaker at us. They hit us with big shots, staggered us a little bit. We kept fighting.”

Clark Co. will face Campbell Co. in the 10th Region finals. The Camels bounced Bourbon Co. from the tournament with the 65-38 win in the second game of the semifinals.

