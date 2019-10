With time running out, Isaiah Cobb scored the game-winning touchdown to send Georgetown past Thomas More 20-19 Saturday afternoon.

The UT Chattanooga transfer finished with 17 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Through the air, Zach Dampier finished 22/39 for 255 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Tigers (4-3, 3-1 Mid-South) stay at home to host Cumberlands on November 2.