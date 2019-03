Free agent receiver Randall Cobb has agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, worth a reported $5 million.

Fox’s Jay Glazer is reporting the Packers wide receiver will fill a hole left when Cowboys slot receiver Cole Beasley took a deal with Buffalo.

Cobb signed a $40 million extension with the Packers after posting career highs in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2014. Cobb spent eight seasons with Green Bay.