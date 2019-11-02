Coffey, Cowherd lead Georgetown to 88-64 win over Simmons

Behind 22 points and 16 rebounds from forward Chris Coffey, Georgetown College eased past Simmons College, 88-64.

Coffey was eight of nine from the field and added an assist, a blocked shot and a steal to his stat line for the defending NAIA national champions.

The Tigers (3-0), ranked No. 1, got 21 points from Jake Ohmer. The guard led Georgetown in scoring last weekend with 25 points at Kentucky.

Eljay Cowherd scored 16 and dished out 10 assists for the winners.

Georgetown hosts Washington Adventist University on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

