Coleman returning to UK, despite being selected in MLB draft

Right-handed pitcher Carson Coleman will return to UK for the 2020 season, despite being drafted by Tampa Bay in the 2019 Major League Draft, the school announced on Friday.

Coleman is a redshirt junior, who will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Last season, Coleman, who played at Lexington Catholic High School, appeared in 23 games for UK, leading the Wildcats with five saves. Coleman worked 28 innings, allowed just 24 hits and struck out 36.

“Playing professional baseball has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and I can’t thank the Tampa Bay Rays enough for giving me the opportunity to make that a reality,” Coleman said. “However, I believe there is more for me to accomplish and more growth to experience before I begin that journey. As such, I’m excited to say that I’ll be returning to the University of Kentucky for my junior season. Our job is not finished in Lexington, and I can’t wait to get back to work with the boys. Go Cats!”

Coleman currently is playing with the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod League.

