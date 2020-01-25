College GameDay making trip to Auburn for Kentucky matchup

On February 1, College GameDay will make its first trip to Auburn as the 16th-ranked Tigers host No. 15 Kentucky.

Host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis, in his first season, and Seth Greenberg will be live from Auburn Arena, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Tip-off for this SEC showdown is set for 6:00.

This will be the 19th time Kentucky has appeared on GameDay, tying North Carolina for second most in show history.

Bruce Pearl will make his fifth appearance on GameDay, with his teams winning three of their previous four GameDay matchups. Pearl has squared off against Kentucky head coach John Calipari on a GameDay matchup twice, with each coach earning a win.