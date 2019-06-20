Collett to swing for fences in college Home Run Derby

UK slugger T.J. Collett has been selected to the roster for the 10th annual Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha on Saturday, June 29.

Collett is one of six college baseball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET.

He was invited to take part in the Rocket Mortgage College Home Run Derby after being recognized as one of the top power hitters in college baseball.

A native of Terre Haute, Indiana, Collett has mashed 21 home runs in his career, including 10 in each of the past two seasons. He has appeared in 101 career games with 74 starts, averaging a round-tripper every 15 at bats.

Although he missed most of his freshman season while recovering from a knee injury, Collett has developed into one of the nation’s most accomplished home run sluggers over the past two seasons. He launched a blast into the upper deck of Minute Maid Park, home of the 2017 World Series champion Houston Astros, during the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

Collett has tabbed his father, John, as his pitcher for the event.