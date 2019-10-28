Colonels know what to expect in Year 2 under A.W. Hamilton

The EKU men's basketball team has sold a ton of season tickets as they gear up for year two under A.W. Hamilton.

In his first season at the helm in Richmond, the Colonels ranked 13th in the country in scoring, second in steals and forced turnovers and now, his talented group knows what to expect from that fast-paced style.

"I am more comfortable because the guys know what to expect now. Nothing is a shock to them anymore," said Hamilton. "Watching our freshmen come in in the summer and struggle with the conditioning and weight lifting and hearing the older guys, our sophomores encourage them to push through. It's refreshing that we know the system now."

EKU opens the season at home on November 5 against UT Chattanooga.