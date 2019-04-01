Complete game shutout earns UK's Thompson SEC Pitcher of the Week honors

UK junior left-hander Zack Thompson has been named the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week for his sterling performance at Kentucky Proud Park Friday night.

A pre-season All-American, Thompson looked the part by pitching the Wildcats past 4th-ranked Georgia, 5-0 in a complete game shutout, striking out a career-high 13 and allowing only two infield hits.

Thompson's career effort came when his team needed it most as the Wildcats won their first game of the season over a Top 10 opponent and snapped a 12-game SEC losing skid, dating back to last season.

The complete game shutout was the first for a UK pitcher since Sean Hjelle blanked No. 13 Texas A&M in College Station on March 17, 2017, in Kentucky's conference opener.

A native of Selma, Ind., Thompson dominated the Bulldogs from beginning to end, striking out four in the first two innings and then recording the final six outs of the game via strikeout.

The All-America and All-SEC southpaw also became the 14th player in school history to reach 200 career strikeouts and currently ranks 10th among all active Division I pitchers (min. 75 innings) with 12.33 strikeouts per nine innings. He leads the SEC in strikeouts this season with 68 in 43.2 innings.

The Wildcats visit the Louisville Cardinals Tuesday night with first pitch set for 6 p.m. ET.