Comstock, EKU eager to visit Louisville Saturday night

Eastern Kentucky and Louisville have only met twice since 1985. They met once in 1991 and then again in 2010, but Saturday night, the Cardinals and Colonels renew their series in the Derby City.

This game is a huge opportunity for Mark Elder and his staff to flex their muscle against an in-state opponent. It's also the chance for a number of Colonels to return to their home city and make a statement. That includes defensive back TJ Comstock, who played his high school football at Manual.

"It's really exciting," said Comstock. "It's funny how everything works out. You never would think you go back home for your senior year, but everything worked out perfectly and I am really excited."

"Obviously, we are going to play in front of a large crowd," said EKU head coach Mark Elder. "Being an in-state team, there a number of guys we recruited from the area that this is going to be a big game for them because they get to go home and play in front of their home crowd."

Saturday's game at Cardinal Stadium is set for 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.