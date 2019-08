Conner opened up a 14-6 lead at halftime and blanked Madison Central in the second half in a 27-6 win in the Roy Kidd Bowl Saturday night.

Jared Hicks opened the scoring for Conner with a 15-yard touchdown run and Hicks then threw a 28-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Joe Burton's 31-yard touchdown run for the Indians was their lone score of the night.