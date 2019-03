Tight end CJ Conrad is still awaiting medical test results for a heart condition that knocked him out of the NFL Combine, the player confirmed on Wednesday. Conrad says he will miss UK’s upcoming Pro Day.

Conrad, one of eight Wildcats invited to the Combine, was told he couldn’t participate in drills there because of issues found during a physical examination. Conrad Tweeted that he would seek a second opinion.

UK’s Pro Day is scheduled for March 22.